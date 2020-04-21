Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

AP Photo

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s data counted 170,042 fatalities while the number of cases and recoveries stood at 2,473,209 and 646,012, respectively.

The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country, recording more than 784,500 cases and 42,138 deaths.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 24,114, while Spain has the second-highest number of cases with 200,210.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on April 20 that the “worst is yet ahead of us” from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video conference that the world must act together on a national and global scale to overcome the pandemic.

He reiterated his calls for global solidarity and national unity and warned that if this does not happen, more people will die.

“This virus has new types of contagion habits. It is very contagious just like the flu. It’s a serious killer like SARS and MERS. It has dangerous combinations.”

He also denied U.S. claims that the WHO hid information from member countries.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.