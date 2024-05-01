Israeli PM under pressure over feared ICC arrest warrant

JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under grave pressure over possible arrest warrants for him and other senior Israeli officials by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel’s offensives in the Gaza war.

In a video statement on his X account late on April 30, Netanyahu called on “leaders of the free world" to stand against the possible arrest warrants, describing the expected decision by the Hague-based court as "a scandal on a historical scale."

Netanyahu insisted that "no decision, neither at The Hague nor anywhere else, will in any way harm our determination to achieve all the war goals.”

"The purpose of this step, if it is carried out, is to threaten the leaders and soldiers of the State of Israel, essentially to paralyze the State of Israel's ability to defend itself," he said.

"Israel expects the leaders of the free world to come out firmly against this scandalous step."

In a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged allies to reject efforts to use the ICC against his country, warning of a threat to democracies everywhere.

Herzog stressed the strength of Israel's legal system and respect for the rule of law and decried an ICC investigation into Israel's conduct in the Palestinian territory.

"Trying to use the International Criminal Court against Israel, which is fighting terror, is a clear and present danger to democracies and to free peace-loving nations who pursue the norms of international law," he told journalists.

"I call upon all our allies and friends to object and reject any such efforts."

The United States earlier said it opposed the ICC's investigation.

"We've been really clear about the ICC investigation, that we don't support it, we don't believe that they have the jurisdiction," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Media reports emerged about possible arrest warrants to be issued by the ICC against top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Army Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi.

The ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offenses by individual suspects, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It has previously issued warrants for national leaders - most recently Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.S. top diplomat urged Hamas to accept a truce in the Gaza Strip during his visit to Tel Aviv as part of his seventh Middle East tour since the Israel-Hamas war began last October.

"Even in these very difficult times we are determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home - and to get it now," Blinken said.

"And the only reason that that wouldn't be achieved is because of Hamas."

Herzog's role is largely ceremonial, but later Blinken was due to meet the hawkish Netanyahu to press U.S. calls for a truce, more aid into Gaza and better protection for civilians.