Israeli PM under pressure over feared ICC arrest warrant

Israeli PM under pressure over feared ICC arrest warrant

JERUSALEM
Israeli PM under pressure over feared ICC arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under grave pressure over possible arrest warrants for him and other senior Israeli officials by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel’s offensives in the Gaza war.

In a video statement on his X account late on April 30, Netanyahu called on “leaders of the free world" to stand against the possible arrest warrants, describing the expected decision by the Hague-based court as "a scandal on a historical scale."

Netanyahu insisted that "no decision, neither at The Hague nor anywhere else, will in any way harm our determination to achieve all the war goals.”

"The purpose of this step, if it is carried out, is to threaten the leaders and soldiers of the State of Israel, essentially to paralyze the State of Israel's ability to defend itself," he said.

"Israel expects the leaders of the free world to come out firmly against this scandalous step."

In a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged allies to reject efforts to use the ICC against his country, warning of a threat to democracies everywhere.

Herzog stressed the strength of Israel's legal system and respect for the rule of law and decried an ICC investigation into Israel's conduct in the Palestinian territory.

"Trying to use the International Criminal Court against Israel, which is fighting terror, is a clear and present danger to democracies and to free peace-loving nations who pursue the norms of international law," he told journalists.

"I call upon all our allies and friends to object and reject any such efforts."

The United States earlier said it opposed the ICC's investigation.

"We've been really clear about the ICC investigation, that we don't support it, we don't believe that they have the jurisdiction," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Media reports emerged about possible arrest warrants to be issued by the ICC against top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Army Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi.

The ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offenses by individual suspects, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It has previously issued warrants for national leaders - most recently Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.S. top diplomat urged Hamas to accept a truce in the Gaza Strip during his visit to Tel Aviv as part of his seventh Middle East tour since the Israel-Hamas war began last October.

"Even in these very difficult times we are determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home - and to get it now," Blinken said.

"And the only reason that that wouldn't be achieved is because of Hamas."

Herzog's role is largely ceremonial, but later Blinken was due to meet the hawkish Netanyahu to press U.S. calls for a truce, more aid into Gaza and better protection for civilians.

feared,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy

EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy

    EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy

  2. Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used 'chemical weapon' in Ukraine

    Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used 'chemical weapon' in Ukraine

  3. Polls open in England for key local elections

    Polls open in England for key local elections

  4. OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkish economy to 3.4 percent

    OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkish economy to 3.4 percent

  5. AKP plans 'consultation camp' after electoral setback

    AKP plans 'consultation camp' after electoral setback
Recommended
Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used chemical weapon in Ukraine

Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used 'chemical weapon' in Ukraine
Polls open in England for key local elections

Polls open in England for key local elections
Moroccos farming revolution: defying drought with science

Morocco's farming revolution: defying drought with science
US House votes to expand definition of anti-Semitism

US House votes to expand definition of anti-Semitism
Researchers unveil 75,000-year-old Neanderthal face

Researchers unveil 75,000-year-old Neanderthal face
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia against foreign influence bill

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia against 'foreign influence' bill
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 48

Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 48
WORLD Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used chemical weapon in Ukraine

Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used 'chemical weapon' in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected allegations by the United States that Russian forces had used a "chemical weapon" in Ukraine.
ECONOMY EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy

EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday announced $1 billion in aid for Lebanon during a visit to the crisis-hit country and urged it to tackle illegal migration to the bloc.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿