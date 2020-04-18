Global coronavirus deaths exceed 150,000

  • April 18 2020 12:41:00

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 150,000

ANKARA
Global coronavirus deaths exceed 150,000

The global coronavirus fatalities exceeded 150,000 on April 17, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 150,948 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 2,214,861 and 560,980, respectively.

The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit with having the highest numbers of infections and deaths. It recorded more than 683,700 infections and over 34,500 deaths.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 22,745, Spain is the second country with the highest cases over 188,000.

China, ground zero of the virus, most recently reported nearly a rise in its death toll bringing fatalities from 3,345 to 4,636 with over 83,700 cases.

But those figures continue to raise question in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

World,

MOST POPULAR

  1. People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

    People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

  3. Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

    Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

    Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

  5. German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic

    German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic
Recommended
Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88

Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88
More than half of Britons blame China for pandemic

More than half of Britons blame China for pandemic
Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities
UN report: Pandemic turning into a child-rights crisis

UN report: Pandemic turning into a 'child-rights crisis'

Trump issues guidelines for states to reopen from virus

Trump issues guidelines for states to reopen from virus
Macron questions China’s handling of coronavirus crisis

Macron questions China’s handling of coronavirus crisis
WORLD Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88

Legendary climate scientist John Houghton dies at 88

Sir John Theodore Houghton, a prominent British atmospheric physicist and climate scientist, and co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), died on April 15 in the U.K, from a suspected case of coronavirus.

ECONOMY Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkish automakers set to resume production

Most of the Turkish automotive companies are planning to reopen manufacturing plants next week after nearly a one-month-long suspension due to measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.