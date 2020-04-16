Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

ISTANBUL

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 130,000 mark on April 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Data compiled by the U.S. university showed the global number of deaths reached 130,528, while the total number of people who recovered was over a half million.

There are also over 2 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to the university, with over 613,187 cases recorded so far in the U.S., making it the country with the most cases.

The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 26,950, followed by Italy with 21,645 and Spain with 18,579.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.



Libya to impose 10-day curfew

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has declared a 10-day curfew starting Friday to fight the novel coronavirus.

At a press conference on April 15 in the capital Tripoli, the Supreme Committee for Combating COVID-19 said all vegetable and meat markets will be closed, but bakeries and some shops will remain open to meet people's needs.

Only pedestrians will be allowed to go out between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, provided they are wearing masks.

Libya has reported one death from the virus and nine recoveries, while a total of 35 cases have been reported so far. The country recorded its first case of the coronavirus on March 24.

UN: 74 million in Arab region at risk

The U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said on April 15 that 74 million people lack access to basic handwashing facility to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Arab nations.

The Beirut-based agency acknowledged handwashing with soap and water is effective against the virus and said water demand for handwashing is set to increase between 9 to 12 liters per person per day, meaning an average daily increase of 4 to 5 million cubic meters in household water demand.

The situation is aggravated by inadequate piped water supply in 10 of 22 Arab nations, it added.

Highlighting that nearly 87 million people in the region also lack access to an improved drinking water source in homes, the agency said those obliged to provide water from a public source on a daily basis are subjected to greater risk of infection.