Global coronavirus cases top 2.4 million

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide passed 2.4 million late on April 19, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed the number of deaths has reached 165,044 while 623,911 have fully recovered.

A total of 2,401,379 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide.

The U.S. continues to be the worst hit with the highest number of infections and deaths at more than 759,000 and nearly 41,000, respectively.

The Maryland-based university's running tally counted 40,585 deaths and 742,442 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead worldwide deaths related to the virus after Italy reported 23,660, followed by Spain with 20,453.

More than 67,000 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 18,921 deaths and more than 242,500 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,364 deaths and 85,464 cases.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 23,660 while Spain has the second-highest number of cases at 198,674.

Meanwhile, France on April 19 reported 395 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus for a toll of 19,718.

Total infections stood at 112,606 - a rise of 784 - Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Minister of Health Olivier Veran said in a joint press conference on April 19 evening as infections and fatalities, as well as patient numbers under hospital treatment and intensive care fell for the 10th day in a row.

The virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in December.

The coronavirus primarily attacks the lungs and respiratory system. Most people who become infected exhibit moderate symptoms, but it can be especially fatal for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Several efforts are being made to develop a vaccine, but most experts believe the milestone will not be crossed for at least another year and possibly up to 18 months.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.