Global coronavirus cases top 2.4 million

  • April 20 2020 09:33:00

Global coronavirus cases top 2.4 million

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Global coronavirus cases top 2.4 million

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide passed 2.4 million late on April 19, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed the number of deaths has reached 165,044 while 623,911 have fully recovered.

A total of 2,401,379 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide.

The U.S. continues to be the worst hit with the highest number of infections and deaths at more than 759,000 and nearly 41,000, respectively.

The Maryland-based university's running tally counted 40,585 deaths and 742,442 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead worldwide deaths related to the virus after Italy reported 23,660, followed by Spain with 20,453.

More than 67,000 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 18,921 deaths and more than 242,500 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,364 deaths and 85,464 cases.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 23,660 while Spain has the second-highest number of cases at 198,674.

Meanwhile, France on April 19 reported 395 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus for a toll of 19,718.

Total infections stood at 112,606 - a rise of 784 - Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Minister of Health Olivier Veran said in a joint press conference on April 19 evening as infections and fatalities, as well as patient numbers under hospital treatment and intensive care fell for the 10th day in a row.

The virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in December.

The coronavirus primarily attacks the lungs and respiratory system. Most people who become infected exhibit moderate symptoms, but it can be especially fatal for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Several efforts are being made to develop a vaccine, but most experts believe the milestone will not be crossed for at least another year and possibly up to 18 months.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

  4. Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

    Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

  5. Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey

    Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey
Recommended
Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan
80 Turkish Cypriots die in UK due to coronavirus

80 Turkish Cypriots die in UK due to coronavirus
16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history

16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
UK gov’t accused of complacency over COVID-19: Report

UK gov’t accused of complacency over COVID-19: Report
8 more Turkish nationals die from COVID-19 in Germany

8 more Turkish nationals die from COVID-19 in Germany
Europes virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Europe's virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

WORLD Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

From canceled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
ECONOMY Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Turkey has paid the salaries of 3 million employees to bail out firms amid the coronavirus lockdown, the country’s labor minister said on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.