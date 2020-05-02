Global coronavirus cases exceed 3.3 mln in four months

  • May 02 2020 11:28:44

WASHINGTON
The tally of coronavirus infections globally has exceeded 3.3 million on May 1, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the number of virus-linked deaths reached 235,290, while the number of people who recovered climbed to nearly 1.04 million.

The U.S .is the hardest-hit country with the highest number of infections and deaths- nearly 1.1 million and nearly 63,000, respectively.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 28,236. Spain has the second-highest cases- over 213,435.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

