‘Gladiator’ accident injures crew members

‘Gladiator’ accident injures crew members

LOS ANGELES
‘Gladiator’ accident injures crew members

An accident on the set of the next “Gladiatorfilm, the sequel to the best picture Oscar winner from 2000, injured multiple people involved in the production.

“While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures shared in a statement to CNN on June 10.

“The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment,” the statement continued.

Variety, which was first to report the news, detailed that six people in total received treatment for burn injuries after the accident, which took place on the film’s set in Morocco.

“The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production,” the Paramount spokesperson’s statement added.

The “Gladiator” sequel is being directed by Ridley Scott, who helmed the first film. That movie starred Russell Crowe, who netted a best actor Academy Award for the role.

The new film will welcome back returning “Gladiator” cast members Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, and will feature franchise newcomers Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and “Stranger Things 4” breakout star Joseph Quinn.

The film is slated for a November 2024 release.

Hollywood,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

    Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

  2. Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

    Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

  3. Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

    Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

  4. NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

    NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

  5. Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

    Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended
Recommended
Johnny Depp meets fans in Istanbul concert

Johnny Depp meets fans in Istanbul concert
Cosmetics history preserved in new warehouse of wonders

Cosmetics history preserved in new 'warehouse of wonders'
Pixar returns with immigrant fable Elemental

Pixar returns with immigrant fable 'Elemental'
Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86
Frances ballet star on giving up the American dream

France's ballet star on giving up the American dream
New Transformers fails to energize the saga

New 'Transformers' fails to energize the saga
WORLD Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine announced that its forces have retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

ECONOMY Nigerias central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria’s central bank chief has been arrested hours after being suspended from office by the country’s new president, authorities said Saturday.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.