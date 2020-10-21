Ghosts wins jury award at Warsaw Film Fest

  October 21 2020

Ghosts wins jury award at Warsaw Film Fest

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ghosts wins jury award at Warsaw Film Fest

Turkish film Ghosts (Hayaletler) has won the Young FIPRESCI Jury award at the 36th Warsaw Film Festival.

The film, written and directed by Azra Deniz Okyay, tells the story of four characters in an Istanbul neighborhood during a power outage.

It has gained both local and international appreciation.

The debut feature won a €5,000 ($5,917) critics' Grand Prize at the 77th Venice Film Festival, and five awards at the 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival.

Turkey,

