Getir acquires British smaller competitor

LONDON

Turkey-based Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery since 2015, on Nov. 23 announced hat it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the U.K.’s first ultrafast grocery delivery company Weezy.

This follows Getir’s rapid expansion plan which began in London in January. Now operating in 15 cities and towns including Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool, the acquisition of Weezy further solidifies Getir’s long-term commitment to the British market.

The addition of Weezy, founded by Kristof Van Beveren and Alec Dent in late 2019 and currently operational in London, Manchester, Brighton and Bristol, will elevate Getir’s proposition which includes approximately 2,000 everyday items and increase its nationwide service. Getir will join forces with Weezy’s accomplished and dynamic team of 700 talented employees with a shared vision and culture.

This strategic acquisition follows Getir’s recent expansion into the United States, with Chicago being the first city to see Getir’s fully electric delivery fleet of e-bikes and e-mopeds delivering across the city and transporting groceries in around 10 minutes to customers. New York and Boston are soon to follow.

Getir was founded in 2015, and since pioneering the sector with its 10 minute delivery model, the company is now valued at $7.7 billion. Getir has expanded across 3 continents and delivers in 9 countries, making them the benchmark brand in the industry.

“Teaming up with Weezy, which has quickly established itself across the U.K., is an exciting opportunity and one that complements our people-first belief and business approach,” said Turancan Salur, Getir U.K. General Manager.

“We look forward to welcoming Weezy’s customers, employees and partners to the enlarged group,” he added.

Kristof Van Beveren, CEO and co-founder of Weezy said: “Getir has an unparalleled track-record of achievements and experience with an equally ambitious team. Our alignment in purpose and culture is a winning formula for expansion globally and we will continue to deliver an exceptional offering to consumers in minutes.”