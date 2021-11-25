Getir acquires British smaller competitor

  • November 25 2021 07:00:00

Getir acquires British smaller competitor

LONDON
Getir acquires British smaller competitor

Turkey-based Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery since 2015, on Nov. 23 announced hat it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the U.K.’s first ultrafast grocery delivery company Weezy.

This follows Getir’s rapid expansion plan which began in London in January. Now operating in 15 cities and towns including Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool, the acquisition of Weezy further solidifies Getir’s long-term commitment to the British market.

The addition of Weezy, founded by Kristof Van Beveren and Alec Dent in late 2019 and currently operational in London, Manchester, Brighton and Bristol, will elevate Getir’s proposition which includes approximately 2,000 everyday items and increase its nationwide service. Getir will join forces with Weezy’s accomplished and dynamic team of 700 talented employees with a shared vision and culture.

This strategic acquisition follows Getir’s recent expansion into the United States, with Chicago being the first city to see Getir’s fully electric delivery fleet of e-bikes and e-mopeds delivering across the city and transporting groceries in around 10 minutes to customers. New York and Boston are soon to follow.

Getir was founded in 2015, and since pioneering the sector with its 10 minute delivery model, the company is now valued at $7.7 billion. Getir has expanded across 3 continents and delivers in 9 countries, making them the benchmark brand in the industry.

“Teaming up with Weezy, which has quickly established itself across the U.K., is an exciting opportunity and one that complements our people-first belief and business approach,” said Turancan Salur, Getir U.K. General Manager.

“We look forward to welcoming Weezy’s customers, employees and partners to the enlarged group,” he added.

Kristof Van Beveren, CEO and co-founder of Weezy said: “Getir has an unparalleled track-record of achievements and experience with an equally ambitious team. Our alignment in purpose and culture is a winning formula for expansion globally and we will continue to deliver an exceptional offering to consumers in minutes.”

TURKEY Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkish president, Abu Dhabi crown prince hold ‘fruitful’ talks in Ankara

    Turkish president, Abu Dhabi crown prince hold ‘fruitful’ talks in Ankara

  3. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  4. Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

    Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

  5. Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals

    Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals
Recommended
Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 for carbon neutrality

Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 for carbon neutrality
Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors
Turkey to launch Turksat 5B communications satellite in Dec

Turkey to launch Turksat 5B communications satellite in Dec
Swiss envoy to Turkey discusses prospects for sustainable planet

Swiss envoy to Turkey discusses prospects for sustainable planet
Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 as part of Strategic Transition Plan

Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 as part of Strategic Transition Plan
Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov
WORLD Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German gov't

A center-left-led alliance of parties on Nov. 24 announced a deal to form Germany’s new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle.
ECONOMY Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

While the trade ties between the U.K. and Turkey continue at full speed, the landmark free trade agreement is planned to be renegotiated to include more sectors in the next two years.

SPORTS Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which clashed in an Istanbul derby over the weekend, appear on the European stage again on Nov. 25 when the former hosts Marseille in Istanbul and the latter visits Olympiacos in the Europa League.