Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

NEW YORK
Germanys ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was elected president of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday, despite strong opposition from Russia.

A new president is chosen for the largely ceremonial role every year in an uncontested election, in which countries rotate to nominate a candidate.

The vote usually takes place by acclamation but this year Russia, which opposed Baerbock's candidacy, had called for a secret ballot, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Baerbock emerged as a candidate only in March as she was about to step down as foreign minister following February parliamentary elections in Germany, replacing diplomat Helga Schmid, whose candidacy for the UN role had been announced last year.

Russia opposed the change, saying "Baerbock has repeatedly proved her incompetence, extreme bias and lack of understanding of the basic principles of diplomacy."

"The decision of the authorities in Berlin to push through her candidacy... is no less than spitting in the face of the world organization and showing a blatant disregard for it," Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said in May.

In the secret ballot on Monday, Baerbock received 167 votes in her favor, 14 countries abstained, and 7 voted for Schmid.

"As the President of the General Assembly, I will engage in a trust-based dialogue with all Member States," Baerbrock said after the election. "My door will always be open for everyone."

United Nations General Assembly,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

    Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

  2. 1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

    1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

  3. İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

    İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

  4. Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

    Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

  5. Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

    Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe
Recommended
Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe
Russia says no quick breakthroughs in complex Ukraine talks

Russia says no quick 'breakthroughs' in 'complex' Ukraine talks
Polish PM Tusk calls confidence vote

Polish PM Tusk calls confidence vote
Nigeria flooding death toll jumps past 200

Nigeria flooding death toll jumps past 200
Kirchner to seek legislative seat, immunity

Kirchner to seek legislative seat, immunity
Dutch government falls as far-right leader Wilders quits coalition

Dutch government falls as far-right leader Wilders quits coalition
UN says deadly attacks around Gaza aid sites a war crime

UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
WORLD Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Israel’s ongoing assaults in Gaza and its obstruction of humanitarian aid have caused public support across Western Europe to plummet to an unprecedented low, according to a U.K.-based public opinion survey,
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Inflation in the eurozone eased in May to its lowest level in eight months, back below the European Central Bank's two-percent target, further raising expectations for another interest rate cut this week.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿