Germany’s dual citizenship law to take effect on June 27

Berlin is set to put into effect a key law on June 27, enabling millions of foreigners residing in Germany to obtain German citizenship without renouncing their original nationality.

The reform has been eagerly anticipated by the millions of Turks in Germany who have long awaited the facilitation of dual citizenship, with some having even renounced their Turkish citizenship in the interim.

“With this law, members of the Turkish community in Germany will now be able to retain their German citizenship and regain their Turkish citizenship,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier said.

“The Turkish community in Germany has been awaiting this legislation for many years. It’s also a positive, meaningful and valuable development for Turkish-German relations,” the ministry added.

The "Citizenship Law Modernization Act," signed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on March 26, will be published in the Official Gazette on June 27, marking its official commencement.

The new legislation will simplify the process of acquiring German citizenship and dismantle the obstacles to dual nationality. Those aspiring to obtain German citizenship will no longer be compelled to relinquish their original nationality.

Additionally, the required period of legal residency for naturalization will be reduced from eight years to five years. In cases where the individual demonstrates successful adaptation to life in Germany — through academic or professional achievements, volunteer work or significant efforts in learning the language — this period can be further reduced to three years.

Children born in Germany will be eligible for German citizenship if at least one parent has legally resided in the country for a minimum of five years. The previous "option model," which forced individuals to choose between their parents' nationality and German citizenship by the age of 23, will be abolished.

Applicants for citizenship must demonstrate proficiency in the German language and pass a citizenship test.

However, those who have engaged in anti-Semitic, racist or xenophobic activities, as well as “those who do not accept gender equality,” will be excluded from obtaining German citizenship, Berlin said in a previous statement.

