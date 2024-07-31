Germany summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack

BERLIN
Germany has summoned the Chinese ambassador to Berlin over a 2021 cyberattack by "Chinese state actors" on the government's mapping agency, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We resolutely oppose such cyber activities directed against Germany and advocate responsible and rules-based behaviour in cyberspace," ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing.

The Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy, a branch of science related to studying the Earth -- produces a variety of printed and digital maps used by the government and others in Germany.

It also produces digital models of the country's terrain.

The agency, which comes under the interior ministry, is a "state structure that performs an important function for a large number of state and private sector institutions", Fischer said.

"State-controlled Chinese cyber actors had infiltrated the network of the agency for espionage purposes," he said.

German intelligence services had concluded China was behind the attack after an in-depth technical analysis, he added.

"The government calls on China to refrain from and prevent such actions," Fischer said.

It is the latest sign of fraying ties between China and Germany.

Berlin and Beijing traditionally enjoyed close relations, particularly on the economic front.

But growing worries over what Berlin sees as Beijing's authoritarian tendencies and unfair practices by Chinese businesses have led Germany to seek to reduce its economic reliance on China.

