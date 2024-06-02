Germany pushes jobs for refugees from Ukraine

Like a million of her compatriots, hairdresser Valentyna Vysotska fled Ukraine for Germany when Russia invaded.

After a 10-month crash course to learn German, she found work, at a hair salon in Berlin.

"My German isn't great but my boss, my colleagues and the clients are all very understanding," Vysotska, 54, told AFP.

As far as Chancellor Olaf Scholz is concerned, Vysotska is an example he wished he could see more of.

Among the Ukrainians who have arrived over the last two years, only 170,000 have since found work.

Scholz recently himself pressed the newcomers to stand on their own feet rather than rely on social handouts.

"We have offered them integration and German classes. Now they must find work," said the German leader.

The urgency is prompted not only by financial reasons.

The cost of welcoming newcomers is certainly heavy, between 5.5-6 billion euros ($5.4-$6.1 billion) have been earmarked this year alone for Ukrainians.

Germany is suffering from a serious manpower shortage.

And there is a political imperative for Scholz's government to achieve more integration success stories.

Immigration and integration are hot button topics in upcoming European elections.

Mindful of the fact that the far-right AfD party had entered parliament in 2017 on the back of popular anger over the influx of a million Syrians and Iraqis in the two preceding years, Scholz's government is wary about what a repeat of that fury could spell for the EU polls.

To take the sting off the far right's arguments, the government recently moved to toughen rules for asylum seekers.

Among them is the introduction of a new payment card that provides social handouts to refugees as credits that can only be used locally, essentially scrapping the possibility for migrants to send cash back to their home countries.

But for Ukrainian refugees in particular, key in the government's strategy is to inject them into the job market, which is sorely lacking workers.

Language is only just one of many hurdles for Ukrainian job seekers.

Andreas Peikert, who runs a Berlin job centre, told the TAZ daily that the Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Germany are mostly women and children, but "we have too few kindergarten and school spots."

"If a mother can't be sure about where she can get childcare, she won't be looking for work," he said.

A study by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation also found that Germany puts up far more administrative hurdles in comparison with countries like Poland or the Netherlands where between 60-70 percent of Ukrainians are employed.

Professionals have to obtain equivalent qualifications in Germany to be allowed to practice, and applications have to be made for degrees to be approved and recognised by authorities.

A high level of German is often required for white collar work, essentially ruling out many newcomers who find learning a new language from scratch difficult at adulthood.

