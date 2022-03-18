Germany plans extra borrowing over Ukraine war

  • March 18 2022 07:00:00

Germany plans extra borrowing over Ukraine war

BERLIN - Agence France-Presse
Germany plans extra borrowing over Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine and the fallout from soaring energy prices and sanctions against Russia will force Germany to take on more debt than expected this year, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on March 16.

After the government signed off on a “core” draft budget for 2022 that includes 99.7 billion euros ($110 billion) in new debt, Lindner said a supplementary budget was in the works that will take into account Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its economic consequences.

He declined to speculate how large the extra borrowing would be, saying the “uncertain times” made predictions difficult.

“With Russia’s illegal attack on Ukraine, the world has changed once again and now we have to assume that we will also face additional burdens on the federal budget and additional expenditure,” Lindner told a Berlin press conference.

After years of chasing balanced budgets, traditionally frugal Germany took on huge debt in 2020 and 2021 to help Europe’s biggest economy cope with the coronavirus pandemic, lifting its constitutionally enshrined debt limits to do so.

Germany had hoped to scale down new borrowing in 2022 as it recovers from the coronavirus shock, but that was before the conflict in Ukraine shook the continent.

The government unveiled a series measures earlier on March 16 aimed at cushioning the impact of sky-high heating bills and petrol prices, which have fuelled concerns about surging inflation in Europe.

Low-income households and students will be given a higher one-off heating allowance than previously envisioned, climbing to 350 euros for a two-person household. There will also be a boost to childcare benefits for poorer families.

To ease the financial burden on drivers facing record-high prices at the pump, Lindner said he was closely watching France’s example of a petrol rebate and Sweden’s move to temporarily cut fuel taxes.

Lindner said he still aimed to reinstate Germany’s “debt brake” in 2023, with just 7.5 billion euros in new borrowing planned.

ARTS & LIFE Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war

Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  2. Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

    Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

  3. Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

    Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

  4. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

  5. Erdoğan to attend NATO summit

    Erdoğan to attend NATO summit
Recommended
US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’

US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’
Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive
UK, Turkey agree clean transport deal worth $2.3 billion

UK, Turkey agree clean transport deal worth $2.3 billion
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
Ireland fines Facebook for EU privacy law breaches

Ireland fines Facebook for EU privacy law breaches
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
WORLD Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said late March 16 that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.
ECONOMY Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Turkey could grab the opportunity to attract hundreds of U.S. companies leaving the Russian market over Moscow’s military offensive against its neighbor, Ukraine, a senior U.S. business executive has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.