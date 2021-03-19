Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

  • March 19 2021 16:57:00

Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Germany honors Turkish-German scientists developing vaccine

Germany’s president conferred Turkish scientists ur Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci with the country’s highest award on Friday for inventing the world’s first effective vaccine against COVID-19.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented the Order of Merit to Şahin and Türeci at a ceremony held at the Bellevue Palace, which was also attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“On behalf of our country, I would like to thank you both for your outstanding scientific achievements, and I wish that your further major research plans would bring about similar groundbreaking successes for you and for all of us,” Steinmeier said at the ceremony.

He underlined that Şahin and his wife Türeci’s pioneering work in the field of mRNA technologies, and their development of the coronavirus vaccine against in less than a year, made a decisive contribution to containing the pandemic.

“Your groundbreaking discovery is saving human lives, it is securing the necessities of life, ensuring our social, economic and cultural survival. With every vaccinated person we can take a small step towards normalization, a step towards the life we miss and the people we love,” he said.

The Great Cross with Star of the Order of Merit, which was given to the Turkish-German scientist couple, is one of the country’s most prominent honors to pay tribute to the individuals for their great services to the nation.

Both Şahin and Türeci were born to immigrant parents from Turkey who moved to Germany in the 1960s, and after studying medicine at the university, they have built successful careers in the fields of cancer immunology, molecular biology and the mRNA vaccine technology.

The pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which the couple founded in 2008, managed to develop the world’s first effective coronavirus vaccine together with its US partner Pfizer.

MOST POPULAR

  1. UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

    UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

  2. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  3. Turkish president, top EU officials meet via video link

    Turkish president, top EU officials meet via video link

  4. Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

    Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

  5. easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

    easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey
Recommended
Attack on Kilis unacceptable, says Erdoğan

Attack on Kilis unacceptable, says Erdoğan
World-renowned historian Mehmet Genç dies at age 87

World-renowned historian Mehmet Genç dies at age 87
Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Police detain HDP officials

Police detain HDP officials
UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’
Turkey to bind up wounds following fire in Artvin

Turkey to 'bind up wounds' following fire in Artvin
WORLD Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

NASA successfully carried out a key static test of its troubled Space Launch System rocket on March 18, a win for the agency as it prepares to return to the Moon.
ECONOMY New company launches grow in February

New company launches grow in February

A total of 9,856 new companies were established in Turkey in February, up 7.7% on an annual basis, the country’s top trade body said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.