Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland

People board a Qatar Airways plane, with federal police vehicles in front of it, on the apron at Leipzig/Halle Airport, Friday, July 18, 2025, Saxony, Schkeuditz. (Jan Woitas/dpa/dpa via AP)

Germany deported dozens of Afghan nationals to their homeland on July 18, the second time it has done so since the Taliban returned to power and the first since a new government pledging a tougher line on migration took office in Berlin.

The Interior Ministry said a flight took off on the July 18 morning carrying 81 Afghans, all of them men who had previously come to judicial authorities' attention.

It said in a statement that the deportation was carried out with the help of Qatar, and said the government aims to deport more people to Afghanistan in the future.

More than 10 months ago, Germany's previous government deported Afghan nationals to their homeland for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations of asylum-seekers.

New Chancellor Friedrich Merz made tougher migration policy a central plank of his campaign for Germany’s election in February .

Just after he took office in early May, the government stationed more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe’s biggest economy would be turned away. It also has suspended family reunions for many migrants.

The flight took off hours before German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to meet his counterparts from five neighboring countries — France, Poland, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic — as well as the European Union's commissioner responsible for migration, Magnus Brunner. Dobrindt is hosting the meeting to discuss migration on the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak, on the Austrian border.

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
