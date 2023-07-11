German company seeks arrest warrant for Turkish woman

German company seeks arrest warrant for Turkish woman

BREMEN, Germany
German company seeks arrest warrant for Turkish woman

A German insurance firm has submitted an application to the Turkish judiciary for an arrest warrant against Yasemin Gündoğan, a Turkish national accused of stealing 8.2 million euros from the company.

The insurance company in Bremen took legal action after German media reports claimed that Gündoğan was searching for investment land in the Turkish city of Bilecik. In May 2021, the company had already compensated the full amount of the alleged theft.

According to Die Welt, Gündoğan is reported to be residing in a pool villa in an Aegean town, accompanied by friends who are believed to have assisted her in the robbery.

The German daily alleged that Gündoğan executed the theft with the help of a 41-year-old security personnel named Henning B., who she was dating at the time. The paper further asserts that Gündoğan fled to Türkiye, transporting the stolen money in a minibus rented from Berlin. The vehicle was later equipped with a counterfeit license plate.

Turkish nationals Yiğit T. and Büşra Ş. are also implicated in aiding Gündoğan. The latter was apprehended upon her return to Germany two weeks following the incident.

In a petition to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, lawyer Doğan Uysal revealed that Gündoğan allegedly traveled to Vienna by road after the incident and subsequently entered Türkiye through Istanbul Airport on May 22, 2021. Uysal also noted that an arrest warrant had been issued for the other suspect, Yiğit T, who remains at large.

Woman,

ARTS & LIFE A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet

A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet
LATEST NEWS

  1. A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet

    A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet

  2. Medical students commemorate quake victims

    Medical students commemorate quake victims

  3. Ancient city of Nysa hosts theater play

    Ancient city of Nysa hosts theater play

  4. Astronomers identify most reflective exoplanet

    Astronomers identify most reflective exoplanet

  5. Summer time is circus time in Montreal

    Summer time is circus time in Montreal
Recommended
Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic

Spain coastguard says 200 migrants missing in Atlantic
Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin

Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways
Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans
Six killed in China kindergarten attack

Six killed in China kindergarten attack
NATO leaders to gather at key summit amid pivotal agenda

NATO leaders to gather at key summit amid pivotal agenda
WORLD German company seeks arrest warrant for Turkish woman

German company seeks arrest warrant for Turkish woman

A German insurance firm has submitted an application to the Turkish judiciary for an arrest warrant against Yasemin Gündoğan, a Turkish national accused of stealing 8.2 million euros from the company.

ECONOMY Regional monetary union lifts Mali suspension

Regional monetary union lifts Mali suspension

A West African monetary union has agreed to lift its suspension of Mali, imposed in January 2022 over the ruling junta's timeline for returning to civilian rule, it said in a statement.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.