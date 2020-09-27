Georgian film sweeps San Sebastian festival awards

  • September 27 2020 11:15:00

Georgian film sweeps San Sebastian festival awards

SAN SEBASTIAN-Agence France-Presse
Georgian film sweeps San Sebastian festival awards

Georgian film "Beginning" dominated awards at Spain's San Sebastian film festival, taking the top Golden shell prize for best movie while Dea Kulumbegashvili won best director for her debut film.    

The Franco-Georgian production centres on a community of Jehovah's Witnesses in remote rural Georgia, and tracks the growing psychological torment of its leader's wife - played by Ia Sukhitashvili who picked up the best actress award - in the wake of an extremist attack on their place of worship.   

The movie, which had been set to premiere at the Cannes films festival earlier this year, which was called off due to the pandemic, also won the best screenplay prize at an awards ceremony late on Septi 26.    

"I want to thank the jury for this fantastic, incredible day. It means a lot to me, it's a great honour," said Kulumbegashvili, 34, at the ceremony.    

The 68th edition of the festival held in the northern Spanish seaside resort, the biggest such event in the Spanish-speaking world, saw 13 films in competition, fewer than usual.    

With COVID-19 cases rising again in Spain, a strict safety protocol was put in place requiring the use of face masks and limiting screenings to 40 percent to 60 percent of seating capacity.    

The festival was originally intended to honour Spanish language films but has established itself as one of the most important film festivals in the world.   

It hosted the world premiere of Alfred Hitchcock's spy thriller "North by Northwest" in 1959 and Woody Allen's "Melinda and Melinda" in 2004.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

    Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

  2. Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

    Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

  3. Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

    Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

  4. Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

    Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

  5. Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan

    Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Armani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of virus

Armani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of virus
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey
Women from different countries to trek along 120-km-long Troy Culture Route

Women from different countries to trek along 120-km-long Troy Culture Route
Da Vinci’s Last Supper-inspired silk carpet put up for sale for $80,000

Da Vinci’s Last Supper-inspired silk carpet put up for sale for $80,000
‘Zeugma of the Black Sea’ is 5,500 years old, findings show

‘Zeugma of the Black Sea’ is 5,500 years old, findings show
WORLD Some 1,000 daily virus cases in NY state, a first since June

Some 1,000 daily virus cases in NY state, a first since June

New York state, the onetime epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus epidemic, has seen case numbers rise to more than 1,000 a day, local officials said on Sept. 26.

ECONOMY OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history with the coronavirus crushing crude demand and prices, discord among its members, and threats from a world seeking cleaner fuels.    
SPORTS Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

The Turkish men's national under-20 volleyball team withdrew from the CEV U20 Volleyball European Championship on Sept. 26 due to the presence of coronavirus cases.