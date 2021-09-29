Gazprom strikes deal with Hungary to export gas through TurkStream

  • September 29 2021 09:19:00

Gazprom strikes deal with Hungary to export gas through TurkStream

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Gazprom strikes deal with Hungary to export gas through TurkStream

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom signed a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Hungary in a move sharply criticized by Ukraine, the company announced on Sept. 27.

Signed by Gazprom and Hungarian energy group MVM executives during the visit of Gazprom's chief, Aleksei Miller, to Hungary, the deal will be effective from Oct. 1 when Hungary will start receiving gas via the TurkStream pipeline and other gas pipelines in southeastern Europe.

Up to 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be supplied for 15 years.

Stressing the importance of the diversification of supply routes by the new arrangement, Miller said, “this was made possible to a large extent through the efforts of Bulgarian, Serbian and Hungarian companies in charge of developing the national gas transmission systems.”

Meanwhile, on his Facebook account, the general director of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator Sergei Makogon said the gas deal between Hungary and Russia might reduce or completely stop the gas supply to Hungary via Ukraine.

“A striking example of the Kremlin’s policy towards Ukraine – as soon as it becomes technically possible to bypass Ukraine in the transit of gas, Gazprom launches gas through longer, but its own, transit gas pipelines,” Makogon said.

TURKEY Social immunity key goal in fight against COVID-19: Minister

Social immunity 'key goal' in fight against COVID-19: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

    Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

  2. Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy

    Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy

  3. Turkish, Russian leaders to meet for critical talks on Syria’s Idlib

    Turkish, Russian leaders to meet for critical talks on Syria’s Idlib

  4. Femicide victim burned while she was alive: Report

    Femicide victim burned while she was alive: Report

  5. Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey

    Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey
Recommended
Turkeys economic confidence refreshes record in September

Turkey's economic confidence refreshes record in September

Turkeys labor market overcomes effects of pandemic: Central Bank head

Turkey's labor market overcomes effects of pandemic: Central Bank head
S&P boosts Turkeys GDP forecast to 8.6%

S&P boosts Turkey's GDP forecast to 8.6%
Central Bank reserves stand at $117.8 bln in August

Central Bank reserves stand at $117.8 bln in August
Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister

Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister
US economists lower GDP growth forecasts

US economists lower GDP growth forecasts
WORLD North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

North Korea said on Sept. 28 it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons.
ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence refreshes record in September

Turkey's economic confidence refreshes record in September

Turkey's economic confidence index hit the highest level since April 2018 by increasing 1.6% month-on-month to 102.4 in Sept., the country's statistical institute said on Sept. 29. 
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.