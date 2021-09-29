Gazprom strikes deal with Hungary to export gas through TurkStream

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom signed a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Hungary in a move sharply criticized by Ukraine, the company announced on Sept. 27.

Signed by Gazprom and Hungarian energy group MVM executives during the visit of Gazprom's chief, Aleksei Miller, to Hungary, the deal will be effective from Oct. 1 when Hungary will start receiving gas via the TurkStream pipeline and other gas pipelines in southeastern Europe.

Up to 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be supplied for 15 years.

Stressing the importance of the diversification of supply routes by the new arrangement, Miller said, “this was made possible to a large extent through the efforts of Bulgarian, Serbian and Hungarian companies in charge of developing the national gas transmission systems.”

Meanwhile, on his Facebook account, the general director of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator Sergei Makogon said the gas deal between Hungary and Russia might reduce or completely stop the gas supply to Hungary via Ukraine.

“A striking example of the Kremlin’s policy towards Ukraine – as soon as it becomes technically possible to bypass Ukraine in the transit of gas, Gazprom launches gas through longer, but its own, transit gas pipelines,” Makogon said.