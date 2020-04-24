Gaziantep Zoo takes measures against virus

  • April 24 2020 07:01:00

Gaziantep Zoo takes measures against virus

GAZİANTEP
Gaziantep Zoo takes measures against virus

In the Gaziantep Zoo in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, precautions have been taken within the scope of coronavirus measures.

In the zoo, which was already closed to visitors, is being disinfected at certain intervals and employees wearing protective clothing started feeding the animals with foods that would strengthen their immune system.

After coronavirus was seen in a zoo in the United States, measures were also taken in the Gaziantep Zoo, which is one of the world’s leading zoos. The officials pay attention to the isolation, and the health checks of the animals are done more frequently.

Celal Özsöyler, head of the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Wildlife Conservation Department, said that all necessary measures were taken to protect both humans and animals from the risk of contamination.

Stating that the zoo was routinely disinfected before the virus, Özsöyler said, “We have increased the disinfection works that we routinely do. Our zoo is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus. Currently, both walkways and shelters are regularly disinfected. In addition, we take their temperatures at the entrance and exit to ensure the safety of our employees. We also ensure that they wear disposable clothes and use disinfectants when entering the shelters. They constantly change their masks, caps and gloves. We don’t allow them to contact animals. We routinely check the health of the animals. At the feeding stage, we protect our animals’ health by providing vitamins, minerals and energy-giving foods.”

Özsöyler also stated that the zoo, which was visited by 5 million people last year, will start receiving visitors after the coronavirus epidemic and that their target is to reach the same number this year.

Covering an area of 100 hectares, the Gaziantep Zoo is the biggest in Turkey and the Middle East, the third biggest in Europe and the fourth biggest zoo in the world.

It is home to 325 species and a total of 7,100 animals and attracts visitors from all over Turkey.

The Gaziantep Museum of Zoology and Natural History offers visitors the chance to see 700 exhibits of 550 varied species from mammals to reptiles, birds to marine animals, and the skeletons of a number of now extinct animals, consigned to the depths of history.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Volunteer vets take care of stray animals

Volunteer vets take care of stray animals
Bugged: Earths insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years

Bugged: Earth's insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years
The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film
100 art students from overseas celebrate April 23

100 art students from overseas celebrate April 23
Website gathers culture, arts, gastronomy under same roof

Website gathers culture, arts, gastronomy under same roof
Karatepe Aslantaş to become new face of Turkey

Karatepe Aslantaş to become new face of Turkey
WORLD Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

The White House on April 23 pitched ``emerging'' research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump encourages states to move to reopen their economies.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Confidence in Turkey’s services, retail trade and construction sectors deteriorated on a monthly basis in April amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data released on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 