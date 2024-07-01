Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel

Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel

GAZA STRIP
Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel

The head of the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital said on Monday he had been "tortured" by Israel after being freed from more than seven months of detention.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya was among more than 50 Palestinians released and returned to Gaza for treatment, according to an Israeli minister and a medical source in the besieged territory.

Salmiya said he was put through "severe torture" during his detention, which left him with a broken thumb.

"Prisoners are subjected to all kinds of torture," he told a press conference. "Several inmates died in interrogation centers and were deprived of food and medicine."

"For two months no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day," said Salmiya.

"Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation."

The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.

Israeli forces detained Salmiya during one of a number of raids on Al-Shifa.

The hospital has largely been reduced to rubble by successive raids since Israel launched its assault on Gaza.

Salmiya and the other freed detainees crossed back into Gaza from Israel just east of Khan Yunis, a medical source at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah told AFP.

Five detainees were admitted to Al-Aqsa Hospital and the others were sent to hospitals in Khan Yunis, the source added.

An AFP correspondent at Deir al-Balah saw some detainees in emotional reunions with their families.

Israel's military has accused Hamas of using hospitals in the Gaza Strip as a cover for military operations. It has raided Al-Shifa and other hospitals, and says it has found tunnels and other infrastructure.

 Director’s release sparks political row in Israel

The decision to release of the director drew harsh condemnations from Israeli ministers and opposition leaders, as the various state organs responsible for detentions scrambled to shift blame.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that he had ordered an immediate inquiry, but noted that “the decision to release the prisoners follows High Court hearings,” and that releases were determined “independently by security officials.”

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who controls the country’s police and prison service, said the release of the director and the others constituted “security negligence” and blamed Defense Ministry Yoav Gallant. Ben Gvir reportedly called for the resignation of the head of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service.

Israeli new outlet Haaretz reported that sources close to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was not aware that the release was planned, and that he was not involved.

Yair Lapid, an opposition leader, said that Salmiya’s release was another sign of the government’s “lawlessness and dysfunction

In May, Palestinian rights groups said a senior Al-Shifa surgeon had died in an Israeli jail after being detained. The Israeli army said it was unaware of the death.

Warriors ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  2. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  3. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  4. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

  5. Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

    Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Recommended
Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum
Venezuelas Maduro says talks to resume with US

Venezuela's Maduro says talks to resume with US
Hungarys Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high

Hungary's Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high
Chinas Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit, summit

China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit, summit
Taliban told to include women in public life at UN talks

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
French left, Macron race to prevent far-right takeover

French left, Macron race to prevent far-right takeover
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿