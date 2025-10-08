Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel

JERUSALEM
The organizers of a new Gaza-bound aid flotilla said the Israeli army intercepted at least three of its boats on Wednesday.

"Three vessels — Gaza Sunbirds, Alaa Al-Najjar, and Anas Al-Sharif — have been attacked and illegally intercepted by the Israeli military" early morning, 220 kilometres (around 140 miles) off the coast of Gaza, the Global Sumud Flotilla said on X.

It said another ship, the Conscience, carrying more than 90 journalists, doctors and activists, was also "under attack".

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed it had intercepted boats attempting to reach Gaza.

"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing. The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port," it said on social media.

"All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly," it added.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said the boats were carrying "vital aid worth over $110,000 USD in medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies that were destined for Gaza's starving hospitals".

Israel has blocked several international aid flotillas in recent months from reaching the war-torn Palestinian territory, where the UN says famine has set in.

Israeli naval forces stopped last week another Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels, carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The move drew mass protests across Europe.

