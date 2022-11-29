‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum

MUĞLA
A gastronomy center will be established in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum district, the mayor of the world-renowned tourism hub has announced.

“Gastronomy is one of Bodrum’s tourism instruments,” Ahmet Aras said on Nov. 27 while addressing a meeting for the promotion of the center.

The center will be formed with a joint cooperation of the Bodrum Municipality and Başkent University, a foundation university from the capital Ankara.

“The Academy will be both an educational center and a research hub,” the mayor said, adding, “With the help of Başkent University, the center will bring up employees to the tourism sector.”

Besides, it will be a center of presentation of Bodrum cuisine, where local tastes will be served, Aras also said.

The mayor did not mention in which neighborhood the center will be opened.

Apart from seafood, Bodrum is famous for local dishes such as stuffed zucchini blossoms, Çökertme kebab and sea fennel salad.

