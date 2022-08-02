Gas price used in electricity production raised

ISTANBUL

The price of natural gas used in electricity production has been raised by 10 percent, state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced.

The new tariff took effect as of Aug. 1.

The price of natural gas used in electricity production was hiked to 13,700 Turkish Liras (around $760) per 1,000 cubic meters.

BOTAŞ also said that the price of natural gas for households and for gas in the industry remained unchanged at 3,264 liras/1,000 cubic meters and 10,416 liras/1,000 cubic meters.

Natural gas prices were raised by 30 percent for households, by 16.3 percent for gas used in electricity production and by 10.2 percent for gas used in industry in June.

Electricity prices for households and industry were also raised by 15 percent and 25 percent, respectively, in June.

The latest data from the EPDK showed that Türkiye’s natural gas imports increased by 3.6 percent in May from a year ago to 3.7 billion cubic meters.

Consumption was down 9.5 percent to 3.4 billion cubic meters.

Households’ consumption increased by 5.9 percent to 902 million cubic meters, while industry’s consumption fell by 0.98 percent to 1.1 billion cubic meters. The energy sector’s consumption also dropped nearly 22 percent to 115 million cubic meters.

Türkiye’s energy import bill grew 122 percent to $8 billion in June, according to the latest foreign trade data. In the month, the country’s total imports stood at $31.6 billion, rising nearly 40 percent on an annual basis.