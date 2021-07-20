Galatasaray to face winner of Celtic-Midtjylland match

  • July 20 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round draw was made on July 19 in the Swiss city of Nyon.

Galatasaray will face the winner of the game between Scotland’s Celtic and Denmark’s Midtjylland clubs if the Turkish club eliminates PSV Eindhoven in the second qualifying round of the tournament. 

The first legs of the third qualifying round will be played on Aug. 3-4, and the return matches will be played on Aug. 10. 

There are two paths in 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League draws: The Champions Path and the League Path.

The Champions Path includes all league champions which do not qualify directly for the group stage while the League Path includes all league non-champions which do not qualify directly for the group stage.


The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round draw was made on July 19 in the Swiss city of Nyon.