Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

  • June 06 2020 15:05:54

Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray will compete in the Basketball Champions League starting from the 2020/21 season, The Lions confirmed Friday on their website.

"In FIBA's meetings with our club, the values that the Galatasaray brand and Basketball Champions League brand can add to each other were discussed and as a result, our club accepted to be one of the most important aspects of this important organization," the club said in a statement.

Galatasaray added that their vision to compete at the highest levels in Europe would continue with the FIBA Basketball Champions League which starts next season.

Following TOFAŞ and Darüşşafaka, Galatasaray became the third Turkish club to join the league.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Holiday resort town ‘proud’ for being spotted from space 

    Holiday resort town ‘proud’ for being spotted from space 

  2. Some 93% of coronavirus victims were 65 or older: Minister

    Some 93% of coronavirus victims were 65 or older: Minister

  3. Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

    Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

  4. Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

    Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

  5. Erdoğan praises military advance in Libya

    Erdoğan praises military advance in Libya
Recommended
Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has plenty to do

Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has plenty to do
Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5

Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5
Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’

Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’     
VakıfBank appoints former player Neslihan Demir as GM

VakıfBank appoints former player Neslihan Demir as GM
Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest
WORLD Biden clinches Democratic nomination for race against Trump

Biden clinches Democratic nomination for race against Trump

Joe Biden said on June 5 he had secured the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination and face Donald Trump in November’s U.S. presidential election.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $1.4 bln cash deficit in May

Treasury posts $1.4 bln cash deficit in May

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance this May posted a deficit of 9.7 billion Turkish liras (about $1.4 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 5. 
SPORTS Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray will compete in the Basketball Champions League starting from the 2020/21 season, The Lions confirmed Friday on their website.