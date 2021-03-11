Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

  March 11 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray announced on March 10 that it parted ways with Younes Belhanda.

The Istanbul side said that they unilaterally canceled Belhanda's contract based on "just reasons."

In a televised post-match interview on BEIN Sports last weekend, the 31-year-old Moroccan player criticized the club due to poor ground conditions at Galatasaray's Turk Telekom Stadium.

Joining the Turkish powerhouse in 2017, Belhanda helped Galatasaray win two Turkish Super Lig titles, one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup.

He scored 22 goals and made 26 assists in 131 games for Galatasaray.

Sports minister warns clubs about stadium maintenance

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu on Wednesday warned the Turkish football clubs for the poor quality of the stadiums as ruined pitches are threatening health of players and they can damage the Turkish football's brand value as well.

Kasapoğlu said in a meeting that they do not let the clubs neglect the conditions of their stadiums as the Turkish Football Federation is now working on this problem.

"We talked to our federation. There will be a tight control first, and then there might be sanctions [against clubs or local authorities]," he said.

The minister stated that Turkey has been building modern stadiums for clubs but the clubs do not pay attention to the venues' maintenance works, but spend money for the transfers.

"A club that sign so many players is obliged to take great care of its stadium. There is no excuse for this," Kasapoğlu said.

Süper Lig,

