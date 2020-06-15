Galatasaray loses league game, key player

RİZE

Defending champion Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Süper Lig on June 14, losing 2-0 to Rizespor in an away match, while goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a heavy injury, dealing a major blow to the Istanbul club’s title chances.

The Uruguay international was injured in the 15th minute and was hospitalized after fracturing his tibia and fibula.

Muslera came off his line to make a brilliant save from Milan Skoda, only to suffer the injury as he collided with the Czech forward.

In a statement, Galatasaray said: “Fernando Muslera, who sustained an injury causing bone fractures in his tibia and fibula, is subject to an examination today and will be planned an operation accordingly.”

The goalkeeper will be out of action for at least six months according to early reports.

In addition to Muslera’s loss, Galatasaray’s Romanian forward Florin Andone was also substituted in the 72nd minute due to an injury. He is not expected to be back for the rest of the season due to tear in his right knee ligaments.

Goals by Skoda and Tunay Torun brought victory to Rizespor while Galatasaray finished the match with 10 men after Adem Büyük, who came off the bench to replace Henry Onyekuru in the 77th minute, was shown a red card in stoppage time.

With the victory, Rizespor increased its points to 28 to climb away from the relegation, while Galatasaray remained in 50 points to allow the gap with the top two clubs increase to six points with seven games to go.

Leader Trabzonspor extended its stay atop the standings thanks to a 3-1 victory at Göztepe on June 12, while second-placed Başakşehir was also victorious, beating Alanyaspor 2-0 at home on June 13.

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, further slipped in the standings after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Antalyaspor on June 12.

The away team took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Sinan Gümüş and Amilton.

Adem Ljajic came off the bench to score for Beşiktaş in the 68th minute but the home side’s efforts to capture at least a draw failed.

Antalyaspor boosted its points to 33 while Beşiktaş has 44.

Elsewhere in Süper Lig’s Week 26 competition, Fenerbahçe beat cellar-dweller Kayserispor 2-1 at home, Kasımpaşa won 2-1 at Malatyaspor, Gençlerbirliği triumphed 2-1 over Konyaspor at home and Gaziantep and Ankaragücü shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.