Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture

  • May 12 2021 09:45:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray on May 11 leveled points with Turkish Süper Lig leaders Beşiktaş before the final match week in the Turkish Football Süper Lig. 

Galatasaray tasted a 4-1 away win over Yukatel Denizlispor to boost their points to 81 at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

Halil Dervişoğlu scored the opener for the Yellow and Reds with a header in the 22nd minute.

The Lions doubled their lead when Ryan Babel converted a penalty kick in the 35th minute, and Yukatel Denizlispor narrowed the gap to one with Recep Niyaz.

Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed scored twice for Galatasaray near the end of the game, which ended with a score of 4-1.  

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş get 2-1 home loss

Laague leaders Beşiktaş lost to Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on their home ground, Istanbul’s Vodafone Park.

Fenerbahçe were also defeated by Demir Grup Sivasspor with the same score at ÜlkerStadium.

With 81 points, Galatasaray is behind Süper League leaders Beşiktaş with a goal difference of -2.

With 79 points, Fenerbahçe slipped to third place with only one game remaining.

Meanwhile, three teams were relegated from the Turkish Süper Lig: Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor, MKE Ankaragucu and Yukatel Denizlispor.  

