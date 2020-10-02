Galatasaray focuses back on Süper Lig after Euro exit

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Süper Lig will be Istanbul club Galatasaray’s main focus this season following a painful exit from the European stage.

Fatih Terim’s men suffered a 2-1 loss at Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, leaving Başakşehir as the sole Turkish club in European competitions.

Unfortunately, Başakşehir has slim chances of advancing beyond the group stage in the Champions League after being drawn into Group B on Oct. 2 along with French champion Paris Saint Germain, Premier League giant Manchester United and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

At Ibrox, goals by Scott Arfield and James Tavernier’s sealed the victory for Steven Gerrard’s side against Galatasaray, whose sole goal came from Marcao.

Coach Terim said it would have been a much different season for Galatasaray had it knocked out the Scottish club.

“I am really sorry. We could come out of here with a different result, and we should have,” he said after the match.

“Everyone was ready in terms of technique, tactics and physics. Everyone was motivated too.

“If Galatasaray could have eliminated Rangers, a team in the Champions League caliber, here, the season from there could have been a very different story.”

Galatasaray will now focus on the domestic competition, with its first game against Kasımpaşa on Oct. 4.

The club has been silent on the transfer market so far, and Terim says new signings might not be needed without European games.

“We did not try not to make any transfers, we wanted to sign new names, but could not due to the financial situation,” he said.

“There is no need to criticize the club administration for that, we will survive in the domestic competition [with the current squad].”

Başakşehir, meanwhile, will be seeking its first league win of the season against Göztepe on Oct. 3 after losing three matches in a row.

Karagümrük, which sits atop the league table on goal difference, will visit Fenerbahçe on Oct. 3.

Elsewhere in Week 4 games, Ankaragücü hosts Kayserispor and Trabzonspor visits Gaziantep.

Also, Malatyaspor entertains Antalyaspor and Erzurumspor takes on Rizespor at home.

On Oct. 4, Denizlispor hosts Konyaspor, newcomer Hatayspor travels to Alanyaspor and Beşiktaş plays Gençlerbirliği at home.

The Süper Lig games are taking place behind closed doors and under strict measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

With 21 teams in the league after the lifting of relegation last season, Sivasspor will have a bye week.