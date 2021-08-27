Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

ISTANBUL

Turkey's Galatasaray marched to the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage over a 2-1 win against Danish club Randers on Aug. 26.

The Lions were victorious in the playoffs second leg held in Istanbul as they completed a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Randers' Marvin Egho scored a header in minute 11 at the Kasımpaşa Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium to bother Galatasaray.

The visitors led in the first half.

However, Galatasaray leveled the game with defender Patrick van Aanholt's close-range finish in the 48th minute.

The equalizer in the early minutes of the second half encouraged the Lions.

Randers midfielder Frederik Lauenborg scored an own goal in minute 59 as the winning goal for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray bagged a 2-1 win to advance to the group stage in the second-tier Europa League.

This season's Europa League group stage draw will be held on Friday in Istanbul.

Earlier on Thursday, Galatasaray's archrivals Fenerbahçe also made their way to the Europa League group phase, eliminating Finland's HJK Helsinki with a 6-2 aggregate.

Fenerbahçe opened the scoring when Enner Valencia netted from close range in minute 11 at the Helsinki Football Stadium.

After three minutes, Valencia scored again with a superb long-shot finish from outside the penalty box.

HJK Helsinki narrowed the gap to one with forward Roope Riski's goal in the 27th minute.

Valencia produced one more goal for the Turkish side in the 52nd minute, making the score 3-1.

In minute 88, Riski scored twice as the goal came in a close-range finish.

Fatih Şanlıtürk netted a stoppage-time goal for Fenerbahçe, while Peltola scored an own goal in the 94th minute.

The game ended with a 5-2 score in Helsinki.

Fenerbahçe had claimed a 1-0 win over HJK Helsinki in the first leg game at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey