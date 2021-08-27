Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

  • August 27 2021 09:08:00

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Turkey's Galatasaray marched to the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage over a 2-1 win against Danish club Randers on Aug. 26. 

The Lions were victorious in the playoffs second leg held in Istanbul as they completed a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Randers' Marvin Egho scored a header in minute 11 at the Kasımpaşa Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium to bother Galatasaray.

The visitors led in the first half.

However, Galatasaray leveled the game with defender Patrick van Aanholt's close-range finish in the 48th minute.

The equalizer in the early minutes of the second half encouraged the Lions.

Randers midfielder Frederik Lauenborg scored an own goal in minute 59 as the winning goal for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray bagged a 2-1 win to advance to the group stage in the second-tier Europa League.

This season's Europa League group stage draw will be held on Friday in Istanbul.

Earlier on Thursday, Galatasaray's archrivals Fenerbahçe also made their way to the Europa League group phase, eliminating Finland's HJK Helsinki with a 6-2 aggregate.

Fenerbahçe opened the scoring when Enner Valencia netted from close range in minute 11 at the Helsinki Football Stadium.

After three minutes, Valencia scored again with a superb long-shot finish from outside the penalty box.

HJK Helsinki narrowed the gap to one with forward Roope Riski's goal in the 27th minute.

Valencia produced one more goal for the Turkish side in the 52nd minute, making the score 3-1.

In minute 88, Riski scored twice as the goal came in a close-range finish.

Fatih Şanlıtürk netted a stoppage-time goal for Fenerbahçe, while Peltola scored an own goal in the 94th minute.

The game ended with a 5-2 score in Helsinki.

Fenerbahçe had claimed a 1-0 win over HJK Helsinki in the first leg game at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey

ECONOMY Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July
MOST POPULAR

  1. Civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport attack

    Civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport attack

  2. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  3. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  4. Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

    Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

  5. Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

    Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government
Recommended
Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike
Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021
Beşiktaş falters as opponents win in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş falters as opponents win in Süper Lig
Turkey win in straight sets against Finland in European Volleyball Championship

Turkey win in straight sets against Finland in European Volleyball Championship
Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars
Beşiktaş defender NSakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match
WORLD Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit on Aug. 26 against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

ECONOMY Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

A total of 116,988 vehicles were registered in Turkey in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 27. 

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Turkey's Galatasaray marched to the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage over a 2-1 win against Danish club Randers on Aug. 26. 