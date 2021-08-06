Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

  • August 06 2021 09:01:22

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone of Scotland at Europa League third qualifying round on Aug. 5. 

The first half ended goalless at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Jason Kerr's penalty gave the visitors a 1-0 lead while Sacha Boey scored the equalizer for Galatasaray in the first leg clash.

Galatasaray finished the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was shown a red card in the 55th minute.

The second leg game will be played on Aug. 12.

Thousands of residents fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens early on Aug. 6, during an overnight battle to stop the flames from reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

