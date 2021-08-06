Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone of Scotland at Europa League third qualifying round on Aug. 5.

The first half ended goalless at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Jason Kerr's penalty gave the visitors a 1-0 lead while Sacha Boey scored the equalizer for Galatasaray in the first leg clash.

Galatasaray finished the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was shown a red card in the 55th minute.

The second leg game will be played on Aug. 12.