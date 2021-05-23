Galatasaray defender Marcao extends stay at club

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Brazilian central defender Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira (Marcao) on May 22 renewed his contract with Galatasaray until 2024, the Turkish football club announced.

In a statement, Galatasaray said Marcao, 24, signed a new deal to extend his stay until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Istanbul club added he will get €1.3 million (nearly $1.6 million) for the 2022-23 season and €1.4 million ($1.7 million) for the 2023-24 season.

In 2019, Marcao left Portugal's Chaves to join Galatasaray.

He has played 102 matches for the Turkish club.

Marcao helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Süper Lig, Turkish Cup and Turkish Süper Cup in 2019.​​​​​​​