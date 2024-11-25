G7 ministers to discuss Mideast, Ukraine

ROME
G7 foreign ministers on Monday are meeting near Rome for two days of talks with regional counterparts on the Middle East, before turning to Russia and the war in Ukraine.

The Group of Seven ministers will also discuss the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas's military chief, "and the possible effects on the current crises in Lebanon and Gaza", Italy's foreign ministry said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the talks in Fiuggi and Anagni alongside ministers from fellow G7 nations Britain, Canada, Germany, France and Japan, hosted by Italy's Antonio Tajani.

The first session on Monday afternoon will be dedicated to the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea, notably efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

One session will include ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the secretary general of the Arab League, Rome said.

"We have asked for the presence of partners in the region to foster dialogue with the members of the G7," Tajani said in a statement.

"Only together can we find concrete solutions that can bring peace and stability to the region."

On the second day of talks on Tuesday, the discussion will turn to Ukraine in the presence of the war-torn country's foreign minister, Andriy Sybiga.

Officials will discuss ways to continue supporting Kiev, prospects for peace and initiatives for future reconstruction, Rome said.

The same day in Brussels, ambassadors from NATO countries and Ukraine will hold talks over Russia's firing of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile.

Tensions in the Asia-Pacific are also on the agenda at the G7 meeting, and the Italians have invited foreign ministers from South Korea, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The G7 ministers are also expected to discuss the ongoing crises in Haiti and Sudan, as well as the political situation in Venezuela.

The ICC issued warrants against Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas' Mohammed Deif on Thursday in response to accusations of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza, triggered by the militant Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel and its allies denounced the decision, but it was welcomed by Türkiye and rights groups.

Several countries have said they would comply with the ICC warrants and arrest Netanyahu should he enter their soil, while other nations were still considering their response to the decision.

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
