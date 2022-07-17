G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

  • July 17 2022 09:59:00

G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

Bali, Indonesia
G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

Many nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement early Sunday.

A two-day gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors on the resort island of Bali ended without a joint communique because of disagreements with Russia about the war.

But Western nations pressed Russia over the military assault, accusing Moscow of sending a shockwave through the global economy and its technocrats of complicity in alleged war crimes committed during the invasion.

"Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration.

Jakarta, which has been balancing its neutral foreign policy stance with hosting the G20 summit in November, replaced a joint communique with a 14-paragraph chair’s statement that did not fall under the forum’s banner and included two sections on members’ differences.

"One member expressed the view that the sanctions are adding to existing challenges," it said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which has denied blame for the current global economic headwinds.

There was also no G20-wide consensus on the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion, which is threatening to leave millions in developing nations at risk of hunger.

"The majority of members agreed that there is an alarming increase of food and energy insecurity," Indonesia said.
"Many members stand ready to take prompt collective actions."

The failure to secure a joint communique came a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of G20 talks in Bali over criticism of Moscow.

Russia only sent a deputy minister to the finance talks, with its finance minister participating virtually.

In other areas, all members reaffirmed their commitment to implementing international tax rule changes set to come into force in 2024, coordinating policies to control the Covid-19 pandemic, and tackling rising inflation and climate change.

The next meeting of G20 finance ministers will take place in October in Washington.

TÜRKIYE MİT neutralizes main PKK ringleader in northern Iraq’s Gara region

MİT neutralizes main PKK ringleader in northern Iraq’s Gara region
MOST POPULAR

  1. All eight crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece

    All eight crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece

  2. G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

    G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

  3. US and Turkey discuss possible regime change in Syria

    US and Turkey discuss possible regime change in Syria

  4. Int’l documentation work begins for Aigai building

    Int’l documentation work begins for Aigai building

  5. German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff

    German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff
Recommended
Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’
All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece

All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece
Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
Russia shelling from Europe’s largest nuclear plant: Ukraine agency

Russia shelling from Europe’s largest nuclear plant: Ukraine agency
Wildfires blaze across sweltering southwest Europe

Wildfires blaze across sweltering southwest Europe
WORLD Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, a day after US President Joe Biden ended a tour to Iran’s rival Saudi Arabia and arch-foe Israel.

ECONOMY Scholz: Germany’s increased coal, oil use will be temporary

Scholz: Germany’s increased coal, oil use will be temporary

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany’s decision to reactivate coal and oil-fired power plants to relieve energy shortages because of the war in Ukraine is only temporary and his government remains committed to doing “everything” to combat the climate crisis.

SPORTS Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 16, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by COVID-19.