FX-protected deposits down by 782 billion liras since August

FX-protected deposits down by 782 billion liras since August

ISTANBUL
FX-protected deposits down by 782 billion liras since August

FX-protected deposits declined by 781.6 billion Turkish Liras ($26.2 billion) since mid-August last year to end 2023 at 2.63 trillion liras.

Those deposits, which stood at 1.37 billion liras at the start of 2023, peaked at 3.4 trillion liras as of Aug. 18 last year and started to decline in the following weeks.

FX-protected deposit scheme, known as KKM, was introduced in December 2021 to boost the local currency. The authorities announced a series of measures from the start of 2023 until August last year to make the scheme attractive to depositors.

In August, the Central Bank started to roll back the FX-protected deposit scheme as part of the move by the new economic management team, which was installed after the May elections, toward more orthodox policies.

The Central Bank first lifted targets applied to banks for levels of conversions of foreign-exchange deposits to FX-protected deposits. Other moves designed to reduce FX-protected deposits followed.

“The year 2024 will be a year the foreign exchange protected system ends,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on the social media platform X on Dec. 31, 2023.

According to a directive the Central Bank sent to local lenders at the end of last year, banks will no longer offer FX-protected lira deposit accounts for savings held in regular lira accounts from Jan. 1. But banks will continue to offer FX-protected accounts for FX deposits.

In its annual monetary policy document unveiled on Dec. 29 last year, the Central Bank said that it aims to increase the share of Turkish lira deposits to 50 percent in the banking system and to sustain the fall in the KKM balance in 2024 through steps prioritizing the lira deposits.

FX deposits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert
LATEST NEWS

  1. China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

    China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

  2. Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

    Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

  3. German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

    German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

  4. Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge

    Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge

  5. Israel faces Gaza 'genocide' case at UN top court

    Israel faces Gaza 'genocide' case at UN top court
Recommended
United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes
Vinfast plans factory in India

Vinfast plans factory in India
Evergrandes says head of EV arm detained

Evergrande's says head of EV arm detained
Congress leaders agree on US federal budget

Congress leaders agree on US federal budget
Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in US this week

Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in US this week
Dozens of imported Chinese cars stuck at customs

Dozens of imported Chinese cars stuck at customs
WORLD China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

A Chinese satellite launch triggered Taiwan's emergency phone alert system on Tuesday, days before the self-ruled island holds a crucial presidential election that has heightened security worries around the region.
ECONOMY United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United and Alaska Airlines both reported on Monday that loose hardware had been discovered on some of their Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes during preliminary inspections after a dramatic mid-flight incident last week.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".