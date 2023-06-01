Full speed ahead on boating vacations

Duygu Erdoğan - ISTANBUL
Boating vacations, which in previous years appealed to a narrower audience in the summer season, continue to grow with the effect of daily rental models, thanks to the increasing isolated vacation habits after the pandemic.

This season, the increase in demand from those who want to vacation by renting a boat draws attention. Göcek Gulf has an important place again as the first route.

On the other hand, this demand is also manifested in the sale of yachts. Both domestic and foreign buyers make this vacation model a habit by buying yachts.

Tourists who travel around the country and bays by yacht spend four-five times more than mass tourism and contribute to the economy.

Murat Bekiroğlu, chairman of the Yacht and Boat Industry Association (YATED), pointed out that there has been a significant increase in both purchase and charter demand since the pandemic.

Bekiroğlu explained that the success of Turkish manufacturers, especially in the custom-made mega-yacht class, is known worldwide and that many reputable Turkish brands continue to be the choice of foreign yacht enthusiasts.

“While specializing in the production of superyachts in particular, the advantages in labor costs and manufacturing quality make Türkiye a leading country in the European yacht and boat markets,” he said.

“Each boat operates as a separate business, creating its own economy. It starts contributing to the economy at the time of purchase. It makes money for the marina or port where it is moored; it creates dynamism in the insurance sector with its very high insurance premiums; it makes money for the small local businesses where it is maintained and repaired; it makes money for our people by creating jobs for seafarers on large boats. In this way, it creates a chain of economic mobility. And it should not be forgotten that this economic contribution is repeated with each and every boat.”

Baran Yıldırım, CEO of viravira.co, said that they expect to reach 90 percent occupancy rate in 2023 and that the most popular routes among this year’s bookings will be Göcek, Bodrum, Fethiye and Bozburun.

“Flexible vacation concepts tailored to individuals and groups are becoming increasingly popular around the world, and private boat charter is at the forefront of this trend,” Yıldırım said.

“In addition, an adventurous new generation and rising per capita incomes around the world ensure that yachting tourism is growing by more than 10 percent in real terms each year. In the domestic market, rising 4–5-star hotel prices have made boating a cheaper and more attractive alternative.”

Yıldırım said that gulets, known as Turkish wooden sailboats, are the most popular type of boat, followed by motor yachts and sailboats, and that interest in catamaran charter has also increased.

Bekiroğlu pointed out that the tax disadvantage should be eliminated in order to ensure a healthy and stable continuation of the dynamism in the yachting sector.

“While hotel tourists with $600 in tourism revenue pay 8 percent VAT, this rate rises to 18 percent for yachters, this inequity must be corrected,” he said.

“Setting the VAT rate on boat rentals at 8 percent, as for hotels, will also increase the number of yacht tourists who contribute more to the economy.”

