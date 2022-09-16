Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

NAIROBI
Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

Fuel prices in Kenya surged to record highs yesterday after the new government slashed subsidies, piling on misery for a population already facing deep economic hardship.

The price of petrol increased by 20 shillings to 179.30 (about $1.50) per liter while diesel and kerosene prices are up by 20 and 25 shillings respectively, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said.

The new price regime that will remain in force until October 14 was announced shortly after Kenya’s new President William Ruto took office on Sept. 13 vowing to scrap food and fuel subsidies.

“The interventions in place have not borne any fruit,” Ruto said in his inauguration speech.

Kenya is reeling from the global surge in crude oil prices and last year introduced measures to cushion consumers from the high retail prices.

It has so far spent 144 billion shillings ($1.2 billion), about 86 percent of tourism earnings this year, to subside fuel, according to government figures.

Ruto lambasted the policies of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they gobbled up billions of shillings with no impact.

“In addition to being very costly, consumption subsidy interventions are prone to abuse, they distort markets and create uncertainty, including artificial shortages of the very products being subsidized,” he said.

Under the new prices announced by EPRA, the subsidy for petrol has been removed while those for diesel and kerosene have been reduced.

 

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

    Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

  2. OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

    OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

  3. Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

    Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

  4. Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

    Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

  5. Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’

    Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’
Recommended
Ford unveils newest Mustang, extending gasoline-powered life

Ford unveils newest Mustang, extending gasoline-powered life
OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic
EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye
House sales continue to decline

House sales continue to decline
Uber pays $100 mln to New Jersey in driver status dispute

Uber pays $100 mln to New Jersey in driver status dispute
Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent
WORLD US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

A US judge on Thursday named an independent arbiter to sort through thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate and determine if any of them are protected by executive privilege.
ECONOMY EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending up to €50 million in financing to Yapı Kredi Leasing to expand financing opportunities for borrowers committed to green investments and mitigating climate risks.
SPORTS Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.