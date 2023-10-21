French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial

French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial

PARIS
French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial

The tax evasion trial of French film star Isabelle Adjani began in Paris on Oct. 19, though she did not attend after claiming she was unable to fly from the United States.

Adjani, 68, is accused of having concealed a two-million-euro ($2.1 million) gift by presenting it as a loan, and of having pretended to live in Portugal for two years, rather than in France.

She denies the charges against her.

The two million euros were not a gift, but a loan from a friend, influential Senegalese businessman and International Olympic Committee member Mamadou Diagna NDiaye, she says.

Her defense lawyers sought a delay, saying Adjani was in the United States and had "an acute condition incompatible with flying,” insisting that she wanted to appear in court.

The judges rejected the request, pointing out that she had had since June to prepare her appearance but had only booked a flight that arrived two hours before the hearing.

The prosecution asked the court to apply an 18-month suspended sentence and to fine her 250,000 euros.

"Isabelle Adjani's name is ultimately of little importance," said the financial prosecutor.

"Her celebrity was neither an additional reason nor an obstacle to prosecution."

Adjani is one of France's best-loved stars, appearing in films including "The Story of Adele H,” "Camille Claudel,” "Quartet" and "One Deadly Summer.”

She has won five Cesar awards for best actress - the French equivalent of the Oscars - top awards at Berlin and Cannes, and has been twice nominated for an Oscar.

isabella adjani,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bottle of most sought-after Scotch whisky to go for auction

Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

    US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

  2. Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction

    Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction

  3. UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

    UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

  4. Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

    Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

  5. Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

    Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert
Recommended
Australians fete Sydney Opera Houses 50th anniversary

Australians fete Sydney Opera House's 50th anniversary
Bottle of most sought-after Scotch whisky to go for auction

Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris over Israel-Hamas war

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris over Israel-Hamas war
French geeks plan worlds biggest video game museum

French geeks plan world's biggest video game museum
Nymph statue turns out to be Aphrodite

Nymph statue turns out to be Aphrodite
Burt Young of Rocky films dies at 83

Burt Young of 'Rocky' films dies at 83
WORLD Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
ECONOMY UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

Britain on Oct. 20 published retail sales data that added to its economic gloom and offered no respite for the government, which suffered fresh vote setbacks overnight.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.