French icon Alain Delon to auction art collection

French icon Alain Delon to auction art collection

PARIS
French icon Alain Delon to auction art collection

More than 80 artworks from the private collection of iconic French actor Alain Delon will go up for auction in June, it was announced on April 4.

Delon, 87, became one of the embodiments of French style in the 1960s with roles in classic films such as "La Piscine," "The Leopard" and "The Samurai."

His art collection is valued at 4 to 5 million euros and includes classic works by the likes of Delacroix and Veronesi.

They will be shown in New York, Hong Kong, Geneva, London and Paris before going up for auction on June 22.

"I bought my first drawing in 1964 precisely, in London. Over the years, I acquired more drawings, portraits and sculptures that moved me, spoke to me, and even occasionally consoled me," the actor said in the catalogue for auctioneers Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris.

"These works have accompanied me through many years and have been part of my life."

Among the pieces are an oil painting by Raoul Dufy, worth between 600,000 and 800,000 euros, and a Delacroix portrait, from 1825, worth up to 600,000 euros (around $650,000).

Delon sold off a large collection of contemporary paintings in 2007, saying that he hated the idea of posthumous sales.

"Some people buy cars, some people go to whores -- I prefer portraits," he said at the time. "I bought for passion, never for investment."

He has also been shedding other parts of his estate in recent years, selling his collections of wine, watches and weapons in 2016.

TÜRKIYE Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party

Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party

    Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party

  2. Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

    Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

  3. Opposition bloc candidate pledges visa-free travel in EU in three months

    Opposition bloc candidate pledges visa-free travel in EU in three months

  4. Russian top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

    Russian top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

  5. Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

    Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation
Recommended
Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed
Is it possible to have too much Picasso

Is it possible to have too much Picasso?
Returning orca Lolita to Northwest is risky

Returning orca Lolita to Northwest is risky
Global art market up slightly at $67.8 billion in 2022

Global art market up slightly at $67.8 billion in 2022
Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite

Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite
‘Istanbul / Tel Aviv’ concert by Muallem, Karbasi

‘Istanbul / Tel Aviv’ concert by Muallem, Karbasi
WORLD Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

The foreign ministers of Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday, Tehran said, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal.

ECONOMY Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

The U.S electric car maker Tesla has scheduled first deliveries of its vehicles for Turkish customers in May.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.