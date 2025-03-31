French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

PARIS

A French court on Monday banned far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for office after her conviction over a fake jobs scheme, specifying that the sanction should come into force with immediate effect even if an appeal is lodged.

Marine Le Pen and eight other members of the European Parliament (MEPs) were found guilty of embezzling public funds as they are accused of having misused more than €3 million ($3.27 million) in European Parliament funds to pay party staff in France.

The twelve assistants tried alongside the MEPs were also found guilty of receiving stolen goods, according to BFMTV.

The total loss is around €4.1 million ($4.4 million).