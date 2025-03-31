French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

PARIS
French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

A French court on Monday banned far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for office after her conviction over a fake jobs scheme, specifying that the sanction should come into force with immediate effect even if an appeal is lodged.

Marine Le Pen and eight other members of the European Parliament (MEPs) were found guilty of embezzling public funds as they are accused of having misused more than €3 million ($3.27 million) in European Parliament funds to pay party staff in France.

The twelve assistants tried alongside the MEPs were also found guilty of receiving stolen goods, according to BFMTV.

The total loss is around €4.1 million ($4.4 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

    Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

  2. CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

    CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

  3. Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

    Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

  4. Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

    Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

  5. French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

    French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case
Recommended
Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
Syria president says new authorities cant satisfy everyone

Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone
Pakistan plans to expel 3 million Afghans this year

Pakistan plans to expel 3 million Afghans this year
Rescue hopes fading 3 days after deadly Myanmar quake

Rescue hopes fading 3 days after deadly Myanmar quake
Israel makes counter-offer to Hamas for 50-day ceasefire: Report

Israel makes counter-offer to Hamas for 50-day ceasefire: Report
Khamenei warns of strong response if Iran attacked

Khamenei warns of 'strong' response if Iran attacked
WORLD Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

ECONOMY New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and vehicle parts will impact exports from Turkish vehicle parts companies, according to a representative of the industry.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿