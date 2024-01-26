French court censures parts of controversial immigration law

PARIS

France's top constitutional authority on Thursday rejected parts of a controversial immigration bill adopted under pressure from the right, in a ruling applauded by government but slammed by the far right.

The bill adopted last month is a flagship reform of President Emmanuel Macron's second term, but the toughened version of the text caused a revolt among lawmakers from the ruling party and led a minister to resign.

The Constitutional Council upheld much of the bill initially presented by Macron's government, but censured contentious additions made under insistence from the right and far right.

It notably rejected measures in the bill restricting access to social benefits and family reunification, as well as the introduction of immigration quotas set by parliament.

After the ruling, Macron called on Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin to do "everything in his power" to "implement the immigration law as quickly as possible", a member of the president's team told AFP.

Darmanin, who earlier said some measures were "clearly contrary to the constitution", described the ruling as a win for the government.

"The Constitutional Council has approved all the government's text," he wrote on X, formally Twitter.

But Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party, on X criticised what he said was a "coup by the judges, with the backing of the president".

He called for a referendum on immigration as the "only solution".

The decision comes as Macron seeks to curb the rapid rise of the far right, expected to make considerable gains in European elections in June.

Eric Ciotti, the leader of the right-wing Republicans, accused the council's nine members of having "ruled according to politics not the law".