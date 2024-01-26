French court censures parts of controversial immigration law

French court censures parts of controversial immigration law

PARIS
French court censures parts of controversial immigration law

France's top constitutional authority on Thursday rejected parts of a controversial immigration bill adopted under pressure from the right, in a ruling applauded by government but slammed by the far right.

The bill adopted last month is a flagship reform of President Emmanuel Macron's second term, but the toughened version of the text caused a revolt among lawmakers from the ruling party and led a minister to resign.

The Constitutional Council upheld much of the bill initially presented by Macron's government, but censured contentious additions made under insistence from the right and far right.

It notably rejected measures in the bill restricting access to social benefits and family reunification, as well as the introduction of immigration quotas set by parliament.

After the ruling, Macron called on Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin to do "everything in his power" to "implement the immigration law as quickly as possible", a member of the president's team told AFP.

Darmanin, who earlier said some measures were "clearly contrary to the constitution", described the ruling as a win for the government.

"The Constitutional Council has approved all the government's text," he wrote on X, formally Twitter.

But Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party, on X criticised what he said was a "coup by the judges, with the backing of the president".

He called for a referendum on immigration as the "only solution".

The decision comes as Macron seeks to curb the rapid rise of the far right, expected to make considerable gains in European elections in June.

Eric Ciotti, the leader of the right-wing Republicans, accused the council's nine members of having "ruled according to politics not the law".

French,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

    UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza
Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq
Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000
NASA helicopters mission ends after three years on Mars

NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars
Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks

Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks
Uncertainty hangs over Russias account of plane crash

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
China, North Korea vice foreign ministers meet in Pyongyang

China, North Korea vice foreign ministers meet in Pyongyang
WORLD UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

The U.N. top court on Friday ordered Israel to allow humanitarian access in Gaza, handing down a landmark decision in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿