French aerospace firm to pay $17 mln after China bribery probe

French aerospace firm to pay $17 mln after China bribery probe

WASHINGTON
French aerospace firm to pay $17 mln after China bribery probe

France’s Safran will pay around $17.2 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over bribes allegedly paid in China by its subsidiaries before they were acquired by the jet engine maker, U.S. media have reported.

Safran will have to return the profits from the “corruptly obtained” contracts, but will not be prosecuted, according to a letter from the Department cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The charges relate to alleged bribes taken by two of the French aircraft engine maker’s subsidiaries, Monogram Systems, and its German unit, Evac GmbH, before they were acquired by Safran.

They were allegedly paid to obtain train lavatory contracts with the Chinese government between 1999 and 2015 with the involvement of a China-based consultant who was closely linked to a senior government official at the time, according to the WSJ report.

Prosecutors also said Safran cooperated with the investigation and that the misconduct had ended before the group’s takeover.

Evac, a leading supplier of train lavatory systems, was resold in June 2021 to Knorr-Bremse, a German manufacturer of brakes and other rail parts.

aerospace, bribery, Economy,

WORLD Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature
Türkiye’s coffee consumption on rise

Türkiye’s coffee consumption on rise
Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country

Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country
German inflation ‘to stay high for two years’

German inflation ‘to stay high for two years’
Italy’s Meloni slams eurozone fund

Italy’s Meloni slams eurozone fund
US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct

US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct
WORLD Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.

ECONOMY Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter Inc has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.

SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.