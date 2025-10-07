‘Frankenstein’ COVID variant spreads in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

A new subvariant of COVID-19, scientifically known as XFG and colloquially dubbed the “Frankenstein variant,” has begun circulating in Türkiye, mirroring its rapid spread across Europe.

Characterized by sharp throat pain, hoarseness, fatigue and resistant fever, the strain is often mistaken for seasonal flu, though experts warn that the influenza season has not yet begun.

Named “Frankenstein” for its genetic makeup — formed by the fusion of several sub-lineages — the variant has been most prevalent in the United Kingdom but is now spreading globally.

Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology Specialist İftihar Köksal said the strain is already widespread in Türkiye.

“Based on daily reports, about 90 percent of current respiratory cases are COVID-19, and 10 percent are caused by other viruses. We’re seeing many cases due to intense human mobility — tourism, students returning to school and transit travel. Since we’ve long neglected protective measures, the variant is spreading here as well,” she explained.

Although the variant does not generally lead to severe illness, it can trigger diverse and sometimes intense symptoms.

“Some patients first experience a razor-like sore throat, voice loss, joint and back pain and fever followed by severe diarrhea. In others, diarrhea appears first. It can be more serious in elderly and chronically ill patients, sometimes requiring hospitalization,” Köksal noted.

Post-COVID complications — such as shingles or fungal infections — may also flare up in vulnerable individuals. Köksal emphasized that Türkiye has largely abandoned mask, distance and hygiene measures, urging a cautious return to basic prevention.

“We’ve gone back to square one. Immunity from previous infections or vaccines offers only partial protection. Children and young people generally have mild cases but are driving transmission. I fear a greater wave as winter sets in.”

She warned against self-medicating with antibiotics or intravenous vitamin serums, which can be counterintuitive.

“Improper treatment and unnecessary antibiotics pose their own dangers. Those with symptoms must get tested. Otherwise, we risk misdiagnosis,” Köksal advised.

Doctor Esin Şenol noted that the symptoms of XFG and influenza overlap, adding, “As symptoms resemble those of flu, testing is essential. Tests are often only performed upon insistence, leading to misdiagnosis and overprescription of antibiotics, which harm immunity.”

Şenol added that while two antiviral drugs effective within the first five days of infection exist, neither they nor the updated vaccines are available in Türkiye.

Both experts stressed the importance of flu vaccination and rest during this period.