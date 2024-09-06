France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

PARIS
Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new right-wing Prime Minister Michel Barnier started consulting all sides on Sept. 6 to cobble together a government capable of mustering a majority in parliament after two months of political deadlock.

The 73-year-old, a former foreign minister who recently acted as the European Union's Brexit negotiator, is the oldest premier in the history of modern France.

Taking over from 35-year-old Gabriel Attal, Barnier pledged to take on his new task with "humility."

He said education, security and "immigration control" were his priorities and said he would be unafraid to speak the truth on the country's "financial debt", but also promised "change."

President Emmanuel Macron named Barnier after weeks of impasse as his centrist alliance lost its relative majority in parliament in a snap election.

The election saw a left-wing alliance emerge as France's biggest political force, but without enough seats for an overall majority.

Instead the anti-immigration far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen became the single largest party in the lower chamber with the most votes in any confidence motion, followed by Macron's centrist group.

Le Pen, who leads RN lawmakers in parliament, has said her party would not be part of the new cabinet, but would wait for Barnier's first policy speech in front of parliament to decide whether or not to back him.

The left in particular has reeled at Barnier's nomination and will likely seek to topple him in the lower house.

Le Monde daily described Barnier as a "prime minister under the surveillance of the RN".

The left-leaning Liberation daily put a picture of Barnier on its front page with "approved by Marine Le Pen" as a rubber stamp.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
LATEST NEWS

  1. Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

    Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

  2. African literature gains increasing popularity

    African literature gains increasing popularity

  3. Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

    Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

  4. Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

    Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

  5. Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

    Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake
Recommended
Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances
New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election

New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
WORLD Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.
ECONOMY Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Türkiye's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from B+ to BB- on Friday.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿