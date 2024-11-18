France to continue to oppose EU-Mercosur deal: Macron

France to continue to oppose EU-Mercosur deal: Macron

PARIS
France to continue to oppose EU-Mercosur deal: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would "continue to oppose" a proposed blockbuster trade deal between the European Union and four South American countries after talks with his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei.

Speaking ahead of a new round of protests planned by French farmers opposed to the deal with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, Macron said he did "not think" that European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen would sign a deal without France.

Von der Leyen, speaking to Brazil's Globo News on the eve of a G20 summit she is attending in Rio de Janeiro, admitted that her European Commission faced "a big task" in getting member countries of the EU and South America's Mercosur bloc on board.

"The devil is always in the details," she said of the South America trade deal.

"We have to include all 27 heads of state and government and member states of the European Union and, of course, on the side of Mercosur. So all partners of Mercosur will also have to be ready to sign," she said.

"So that's always at the very end a big task to overcome," she said. "The final stretch is the most important, but also the most difficult, often."

Macron's Prime Minister Michel Barnier has labeled the Mercosur deal "unacceptable," while his finance minister Antoine Armand has said "all means" will be used "to ensure that Mercosur is not adopted in its current form."

The European Union and the four founding members of Mercosur, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, have been working to make a trade pact between their blocs a reality for 25 years.

Although the contours of a deal were agreed in 2019, some EU countries have blocked it going any further.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion
Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance

Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance
Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions
Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks

Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks
US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report
Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade

Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿