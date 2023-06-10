France says nuclear power is 'non-negotiable'

France says nuclear power is 'non-negotiable'

PARIS
France says nuclear power is non-negotiable

French nuclear power is "an absolute red line" and non-negotiable, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on June 8, following Franco-German disagreements over the role of nuclear energy in Europe.

Nuclear-reliant Paris has already irked Berlin by insisting on giving nuclear energy a starring role in European plans to produce more green technology in Europe.

"Nuclear power is an absolute red line for France, and France will not relinquish any of the competitive advantages linked to nuclear energy", Le Maire insisted as he closed the annual conference of the French Electricity Union.

France's 56 ageing reactors normally provide some 70 percent of France's electricity needs.

"French nuclear power is non-negotiable and will never be negotiable. We will have to live with it, and we are convinced that it is not only in France's interest, but also in the interest of the European continent", he added.

Earlier, at the same meeting, German state secretary for economic affairs and climate action, Stefan Wenzel, acknowledged that France and Germany "often have different approaches in energy policy, especially concerning nuclear energy."

Germany "respects diverging choices for other fossil fuel energy sources by other member states as France that may similarly contribute to achieve climate neutrality," he added.

However, "what we cannot accept is when nuclear energy is defined as renewable, or low carbon hydrogen is equated with green hydrogen."

In April, Germany switched off its last three nuclear reactors, exiting atomic power even as it seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels and manage an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

Nuclear Plant,

ECONOMY Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels
LATEST NEWS

  1. Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

    Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

  2. GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers

    GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers

  3. Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

    Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

  4. Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes

    Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes

  5. MİT capture PKK member trying to enter Türkiye

    MİT capture PKK member trying to enter Türkiye
Recommended
COP28 chief says reduction of fossil fuel use inevitable

COP28 chief says reduction of fossil fuel use 'inevitable'
China inflation stays low as growth sputters

China inflation stays low as growth sputters
Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels
GM reaches deal for access to Teslas North American chargers

GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers
Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank

Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank
UBS delays results over Credit Suisse merger

UBS delays results over Credit Suisse merger
WORLD Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
ECONOMY Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Australia's national airline announced on June 9 that it will scrap its gender-based uniform guidelines, allowing male cabin crew to wear make-up and giving women the option to ditch high heels.
SPORTS Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Manchester City is the huge favorite heading into June 10's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul as Pep Guardiola's side aims to finally get its hands on the greatest prize in European club football, and complete a historic treble.