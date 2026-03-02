France 'ready' to defend Gulf countries, Jordan against Iran

France 'ready' to defend Gulf countries, Jordan against Iran

PARIS
France ready to defend Gulf countries, Jordan against Iran

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot gives a press conference after a crisis meeting, in Paris, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

France is "ready" to defend Gulf countries and Jordan against Iran if necessary, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday.

"To allied countries that have been deliberately targeted by the missiles and drones of the (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards and dragged into a war they did not choose - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan - France expresses its full support and complete solidarity," he said. "It stands ready... to take part in their defence."

France, Germany and the United Kingdom said Sunday they were ready to defend their interests and those of their allies in the Gulf if needed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast
Rubio says Israels strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran
Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon
Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’

Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’
China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body

China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿