France 'ready' to defend Gulf countries, Jordan against Iran

PARIS

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot gives a press conference after a crisis meeting, in Paris, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

France is "ready" to defend Gulf countries and Jordan against Iran if necessary, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday.

"To allied countries that have been deliberately targeted by the missiles and drones of the (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards and dragged into a war they did not choose - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan - France expresses its full support and complete solidarity," he said. "It stands ready... to take part in their defence."

France, Germany and the United Kingdom said Sunday they were ready to defend their interests and those of their allies in the Gulf if needed.