France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over ‘cookies’

  • January 07 2022 07:00:00

France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over ‘cookies’

PARIS
France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over ‘cookies’

French regulators have hit Google and Facebook with 210 million euros ($237 million) in fines over their use of “cookies,” the data used to track users online, authorities said on Jan. 6. 

U.S. tech giants, including the likes of Apple and Amazon, have come under growing pressure over their businesses practices across Europe, where they have faced massive fines and plans to impose far-reaching EU rules on how they operate.

The 150-million-euro fine imposed on Google was a record by France’s National Commission for Information Technology and Freedom (CNIL), beating a previous cookie-related fine of 100 million euros against the company in December 2020.
Facebook was handed a 60-million-euro fine.

“CNIL has determined that the sites facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com do not allow users to refuse the use of cookies as simply as to accept them,” the regulatory body said. The two platforms have three months to adapt their practices, after which France will impose fines of 100,000 euros per day, CNIL added.
Google told AFP it would change its practices following the ruling.

Germany’s antitrust regulator on Jan. 5 classified Google a company of “paramount significance across markets,” a move paving the way for the authorities to clamp down on any potentially anti-competitive activities.
The decision is the first after an amendment of the German Competition Act came in force in January 2021, allowing the authority to intervene earlier, particularly against huge digital companies.

Wielding the new legislation, the Bundeskartellamt has over the last year opened probes into U.S. tech giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

In November 2021, Google lost an appeal at the European Union’s second-highest court against a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine imposed by Brussels for abusing its search engine dominance.

fined,

ARTS & LIFE ’I am not an object’ says French artist’s Blue Woman

’I am not an object’ says French artist’s Blue Woman
MOST POPULAR

  1. First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

    First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

  2. Astrology found by ancient Turks, says Russian researcher

    Astrology found by ancient Turks, says Russian researcher

  3. Turkey expects cruise tourism boom in 2022

    Turkey expects cruise tourism boom in 2022

  4. Turkey shortens quarantine period to 7 days

    Turkey shortens quarantine period to 7 days

  5. Turkish Twitch influencers nabbed in $10 mln fraud case

    Turkish Twitch influencers nabbed in $10 mln fraud case
Recommended
Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling
SunExpress launches direct flights between Vilnius, Antalya

SunExpress launches direct flights between Vilnius, Antalya
Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities
New auto sales in US up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

New auto sales in US up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
Evergrande asking bondholders to postpone repayment

Evergrande asking bondholders to postpone repayment
Turkish contractors assume $29.3 bln worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors assume $29.3 bln worth of projects abroad
WORLD Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.
ECONOMY Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Turkey’s parliament has approved a legislation that is designed to prevent stockpiling by imposing higher fines for such activities at a time when consumer prices are rising.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.