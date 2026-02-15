France announces special team for Epstein files

France announces special team for Epstein files

PARIS
France announces special team for Epstein files

The Paris prosecutor's office has announced it is setting up a special team of magistrates to analyze evidence that could implicate French nationals in the crimes of the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

With Epstein's known circle now extending to prominent French figures after the release of documents by the U.S. authorities, the prosecutor's office said it would also thoroughly re-examine the case of a former French modelling agency executive, Jean-Luc Brunel, a close associate of the American financier who died in custody in 2022.

The new team will work closely with prosecutors from the national financial crimes unit and police with a view to opening investigations into any suspected crimes involving French nationals, the Paris prosecutor's office told AFP.

The aim is "to be able to extract any piece that could be usefully reused in a new investigative framework," it said.

Brunel was found dead in his cell in a Paris prison in 2022 after having been charged with raping minors. The case against him was dropped in 2023 in the wake of his death, with no other person charged.

Prosecutors said an investigation had shown Brunel was "a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein" who had offered modelling jobs to young girls from poor backgrounds.

Brunel had engaged in sexual acts with underage girls in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris and the south of France, they said.

Several French public figures feature in the latest U.S. Department of Justice release of material from the Epstein files, though being mentioned there does not in itself mean any offense has been committed.

The prosecutor's office said it had been asked to look into three new specific cases involving a French diplomat, a modelling agent and a musician.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

    Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

  3. Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

    Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

  4. Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

    Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

  5. 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation

    11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
Recommended
Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament
11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation

11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
EU top diplomat rejects Europe bashing by US

EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US
China wants new level in Germany ties

China wants 'new level' in Germany ties
Syrian army takes control over key air base in Hasakah

Syrian army takes control over key air base in Hasakah
Iran signals readiness to compromise for nuclear deal with US

Iran signals readiness to compromise for nuclear deal with US
WORLD Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Hamas to move forward with disarmament under his plan for postwar Gaza, and said members of his so-called "Board of Peace" had pledged $5 billion to the Palestinian territory's reconstruction.
ECONOMY Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya’s tourism industry is entering a new phase with a focus on revenue rather than visitor numbers, according to Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, chairman of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿